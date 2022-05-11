Sperax (SPA) One Day Volume Hits $8.26 Million

Sperax (SPA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Sperax has a total market cap of $95.16 million and $8.26 million worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sperax coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sperax has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sperax alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,912.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,340.95 or 0.07572905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00257034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.00739911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00076648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.00516452 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Sperax Profile

Sperax is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-n hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2014. Sperax’s total supply is 4,987,901,390 coins and its circulating supply is 733,504,907 coins. Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sperax is sperax.io . Sperax’s official message board is medium.com/sperax

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. “

Sperax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sperax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sperax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sperax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sperax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sperax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.