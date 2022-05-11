SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $67.40

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.40 and last traded at $68.19, with a volume of 29002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRT. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

