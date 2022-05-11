SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 711,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,128,944 shares.The stock last traded at $51.62 and had previously closed at $54.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,196,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,774 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,206,000 after buying an additional 1,914,986 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $191,317,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,835,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,335,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,763,000 after buying an additional 634,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

