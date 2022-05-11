SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.65

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.65 and last traded at $45.67, with a volume of 1943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

