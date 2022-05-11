SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $322.61

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $322.61 and last traded at $324.50, with a volume of 471014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $329.07.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,013,000 after buying an additional 39,104 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

