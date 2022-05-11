Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DALXF shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. 1,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,411. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

