Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) Reaches Market Cap of $291,118.24

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market cap of $291,118.24 and approximately $38,610.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be purchased for about $383.55 or 0.01219441 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00517853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00036422 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,191.68 or 1.94547449 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.72 or 0.07505478 BTC.

Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Profile

Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Trading

