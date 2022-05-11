Source Capital, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

SOR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. 22,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Source Capital by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Source Capital by 28.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Source Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Source Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Source Capital (Get Rating)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

