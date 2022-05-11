Source Capital, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.
Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.
SOR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. 22,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $47.50.
About Source Capital (Get Rating)
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
