Sopheon (LON:SPE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $545.00

Shares of Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 545 ($6.72) and last traded at GBX 545 ($6.72), with a volume of 19021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 585 ($7.21).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 628.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 790.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of £59.62 million and a P/E ratio of 94.17.

Get Sopheon alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Sopheon’s dividend payout ratio is 0.75%.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sopheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.