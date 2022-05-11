Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Shares Up 12.7%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 2.67 and last traded at 2.67. 11,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 609,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOND. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonder from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sonder in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sonder in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonder presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 8.25.

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The firm had revenue of 86.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 58.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonder Holdings Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at about $13,094,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

