Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) fell 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.44. 15,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 488,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. Solo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

