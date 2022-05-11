Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) fell 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.44. 15,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 488,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
