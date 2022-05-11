Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Shares Gap Up to $6.23

Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.52. Solid Power shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 7,299 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter worth $33,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Solid Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

