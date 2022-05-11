Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 62000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13.

Get Solarvest BioEnergy alerts:

About Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. The company provides human nutrition products, including omega-3; and pharmaceutical ingredients for human health comprising cannabinoids in algae and bone morphogenetic protein for the treatment of repairing bone fractures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solarvest BioEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarvest BioEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.