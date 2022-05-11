SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issues Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Citigroup lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 19,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

