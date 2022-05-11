Smith Salley & Associates Sells 726 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,784,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.66. 100,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,812. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.