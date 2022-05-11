Smith Salley & Associates Makes New Investment in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,225,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 203,214 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. 635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,629. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

