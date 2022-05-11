Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Eaton were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Eaton by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 138,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 63,302 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.52. 53,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,560. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.82.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

