Smith Salley & Associates Has $8.18 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,476,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.53. The stock has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

