Smith Salley & Associates Has $26.53 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 1.9% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $26,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $753,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 55,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,841,660 shares of company stock worth $77,620,655 over the last ninety days.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.97. 129,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.