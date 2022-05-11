Smith Salley & Associates Has $20.45 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Accenture were worth $20,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 68.2% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 894,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.71. The company had a trading volume of 59,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.42. The company has a market capitalization of $179.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $276.88 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.