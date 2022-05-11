Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 644,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after acquiring an additional 45,882 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 314,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,794,000 after acquiring an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,748. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $108.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

