Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $107.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $101.37 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.