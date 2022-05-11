SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Announces Earnings Results

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. SmileDirectClub updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,784,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 122,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 168,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

