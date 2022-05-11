SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of SMART Global stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. 7,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.17.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SMART Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SMART Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

