Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $3,939,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $197.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.59.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

