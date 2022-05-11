Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ SKIL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. 4,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,375. Skillsoft has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skillsoft will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

