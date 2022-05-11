Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 5,700 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.11% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $21,975,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,571.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

