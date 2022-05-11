Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 2,108 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,327 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,966,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,075 shares of company stock worth $1,250,306. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $160.36 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.76. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

