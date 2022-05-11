Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,291 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 63,839 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.16% of Sunrun worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sunrun by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Sunrun by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,279.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 73,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.79.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,748 shares of company stock worth $1,225,347. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 2.24. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

