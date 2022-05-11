Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 209.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Matson were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MATX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

MATX opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.31%.

MATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Matson news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $541,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $375,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,797 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

