Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $11.40 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

