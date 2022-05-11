Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $11.03 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,232 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,828 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.76.

EBAY opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

