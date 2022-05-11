Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.39 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $183.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,836.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.07 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

