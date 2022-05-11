Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.59.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

