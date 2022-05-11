Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,759,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,649,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 211.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after buying an additional 1,006,759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,169,000 after buying an additional 138,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.67.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,149 shares of company stock worth $2,061,835. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $315.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.62. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $281.45 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

