Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 15,934 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 130.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,355,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.13.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $286.48 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $279.63 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.53 and its 200-day moving average is $338.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

