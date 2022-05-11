SKALE Network (SKL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30.56 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $300.08 million and $30.56 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,519.52 or 0.99634737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001678 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,501,977,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.