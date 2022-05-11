SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.54. 1,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,960. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.63. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJW. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJW Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,526,000 after purchasing an additional 143,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SJW Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 287,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,438,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 163,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

