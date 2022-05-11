Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.34

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 57334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 109,682 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.