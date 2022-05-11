Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.77 Million

Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will report $118.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.54 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $82.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SIX. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after buying an additional 109,682 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 13.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,137. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

