Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

OMIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Singular Genomics Systems has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $33.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 51.57, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 257.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 98,132 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 93,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 25.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 114.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 242,771 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

