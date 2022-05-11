Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.44 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.60-$11.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.60-11.75 EPS.

Shares of SPG opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.58. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,444,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 583,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 679.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

