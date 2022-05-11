Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Raised by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.01. 3,323,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,435. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

