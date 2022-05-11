Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will post $68.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.02 million to $71.00 million. Silvergate Capital reported sales of $42.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year sales of $309.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.48 million to $321.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $517.38 million, with estimates ranging from $433.42 million to $593.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silvergate Capital.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.83.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 36,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.56. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.80.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 123.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 56.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 56.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvergate Capital (SI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.