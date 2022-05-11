Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of SAMG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. 68,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,042. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $281.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

