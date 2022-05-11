Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Down 96.3% in April

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the April 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSLLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Siltronic from €145.00 ($152.63) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Siltronic from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Siltronic from €120.00 ($126.32) to €96.00 ($101.05) in a report on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:SSLLF remained flat at $$95.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $91.00 and a 1 year high of $162.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.20.

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $430.71 million for the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

