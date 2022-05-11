SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.71. 959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 155,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $553.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 52.74% and a net margin of 50.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 2,334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 112,992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 29.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

