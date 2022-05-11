Sierra Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.16. 4,377,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909,933. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.66 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.93 and a 200-day moving average of $354.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

