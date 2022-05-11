Sierra Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,580 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of TTE traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. 3,958,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,556. The company has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

