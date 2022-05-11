Sierra Capital LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 131.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,635,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.